Fadnavis unveils Maharashtra's ₹50 trillion asset tokenisation plan

The Maharashtra government is working on a framework for tokenisation of assets, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Thursday at the Global Fintech Fest.

Framework aims to unlock Rs 50 trillion in dormant capital

The framework is expected to unlock nearly Rs 50 trillion worth of “dormant capital” across the state by facilitating instant transactions and borrowings in real estate. Tokenisation refers to converting real-world assets into digital representations recorded on blockchain.

“Huge potential of our wealth is yet to be unlocked. It takes a long time for people to unlock their assets and raise capital. It curtails our ability to reap from it. We will create a framework where you can tokenise your assets. We will be working with the regulators, innovators, and startups,” said Fadnavis during a discussion with Kunal Shah, founder, Cred.

He further appreciated the collaborative approach adopted by regulators in such measures. Tokenisation to fast-track growth and infrastructure projects The Chief Minister also highlighted steps taken to fast-track projects compared to earlier times when infrastructure projects were “generational” due to delays in clearances from various authorities. “At the pace at which we normally work, if we want to unlock this potential of Mumbai, maybe it will take 20 years. We can do it in two years if we do tokenisation,” he added, unveiling his vision to make Maharashtra the first “tokenised state.” Fadnavis also set a target of making Maharashtra a $1-trillion economy by 2030.