Shirish Chandra Murmu takes charge as RBI deputy governor for three years

Murmu was an executive director of the RBI before being elevated to the post of deputy governor. He succeeds M Rajeshwar Rao, who completed his term

Shirish Chandra Murmu, deputy governor, RBI
As deputy governor, Murmu will look after the Department of Regulation, Communication, Government and Bank Accounts, and Enforcement.
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 8:20 PM IST
Shirish Chandra Murmu took over as deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday for a period of three years, the central bank said. Murmu was an executive director of the RBI before being elevated to the post of deputy governor. He succeeds M Rajeshwar Rao, who completed his term.
 
As deputy governor, Murmu will look after the Department of Regulation, Communication, Government and Bank Accounts, and Enforcement.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

