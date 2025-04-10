Banks to remain closed today for Mahavir Jayanti; check holidays' list

According to the Reserve Bank of India's calendar, banks in several states will remain closed on Thursday, April 10, 2025, on account of Mahavir Jayanti. Stock markets will also be shut for trading today.

The central bank announces bank holidays through its official channels, such as its website and bank notifications. The bank holidays are classified under three categories:

Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act: These are public holidays declared by the central or state government under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. It includes Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, among others.

Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act for Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) transactions: These holidays affect the functioning of the RTGS system, during which those transactions are not processed.

Banks' closing of accounts: These holidays are designed for banks to close their yearly accounts.

Why is Mahavir Jayanti celebrated?

Mahavir Jayanti or Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak is a prominent Jain festival, celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara.

Also Read

All banks closed?

On account of Mahavir Jayanti, bank will be closed in select cities and not across the nation. Both private and public sector banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, and Ranchi.

Further, the cities that will witness normal bank operations include Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kochi, Kohima, Panaji, Patna, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

List of bank holidays in April

After April 10, here is a list of dates on which the banks will remain closed in April:

April 12: Second Saturday

April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti/Vishu/Biju/Buisu Festival/Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Tamil New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba

April 18: Good Friday

April 21: Garia Puja (banks to remain closed in Tripura)

April 29: Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti

April 30: Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya

Even though banks would remain closed on these dates, people will still be able to make online transactions.