RBI expands scope of co-lending arrangements to all regulated entities

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday expanded the scope of co-lending arrangements to include all regulated entities and extend beyond the priority sector lending (PSL) segments. As a result, banks can now enter into co-lending arrangements with each other and not just with non-banking finance companies (NBFCs). Similarly, NBFCs can enter into co-lending arrangements with other NBFCs as well.

This move is expected to enhance credit flow to underserved segments, such as micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), while also ensuring stronger customer protection, experts said. However, they highlighted that the process of forming partnerships and executing co-lending agreements is lengthy, which may pose a challenge to the same. Additionally, regulated entities have to share the risk of a client defaulting on payment, thereby posing an additional burden on banks and NBFCs.

“…co-lending arrangements have helped in the priority sector lending. Now, we are expanding to other segments outside PSL as well. Currently, it was the bank and the NBFCs who could enter into this arrangement. Now, two banks can enter into this arrangement as well,” said Sanjay Malhotra, governor, RBI, adding that under this arrangement, the borrower gets the benefit of lower interest rates as banks get funds at lower rates, and what they do not have in reach is compensated by the NBFCs. “So, it is a win–win for banks and NBFCs,” he said.

“Until now, co-lending was allowed between a bank and an NBFC, but now it can be between any NBFCs, housing finance companies, and other regulated entities. Smaller NBFCs which were not able to come into a pact with banks can now easily do so, starting with a large NBFC as step one and then with banks. In a nutshell, it is a positive move and will help underserved customers,” said Kirti Timmanagoudar, head of strategy and co-lending, IIFL Finance.

A co-lending arrangement allows the permitted regulated entities to jointly fund a loan portfolio in a pre-agreed proportion, involving revenue and risk sharing with or without sourcing and management arrangements.

According to RBI’s revised guidelines on co-lending arrangements, if any regulated entity declares a client as a non-performing asset, then it will be classified the same for all other regulated entities. Additionally, regulated entities involved in the co-lending agreement shall be allowed to provide a default loss guarantee of up to five per cent of loans outstanding in respect of loans under the agreement. The provision of such default loss guarantees shall be governed by the guidelines on default loss guarantee issued for digital lending.

Experts noted that NBFCs typically disburse loans to customers with profiles similar to those in the priority sector lending (PSL) category, though they are not classified under PSL. Since NBFCs are not subject to PSL requirements, they do not need to verify customer backgrounds. However, when entering into a co-lending agreement with a bank, adequate certification is required, which some NBFCs fail to provide. Therefore, the relaxation of the PSL requirement in co-lending arrangements will help NBFCs increase credit flow to underserved sectors.

Earlier, a committee was set up by the Department of Financial Services regarding co-lending practices. It was headed by the State Bank of India.

The co-lending model has emerged as a powerful mechanism to enhance financial inclusion and expand credit access. It has been used to serve sectors like MSMEs, electric vehicle financing, and loans for agriculture. On average, commercial banks have partnered with seven NBFCs for co-lending, while private banks have formed partnerships with a smaller number of NBFCs, indicating significant untapped potential in this space.

“Seventy-five per cent of the co-lending volumes handled by banks are in non-PSL loans. This will significantly broaden the scope of co-lending, and we will see banks scaling up volumes far beyond current levels,” said Kishore Lodha, chief financial officer, UGRO Capital.