Major issuers to tap bond market to raise over Rs 20K cr in next few days

Quite a few large issuers, including state-owned REC, NTPC, and Canara Bank, are tapping the debt capital market next week to raise as much as ₹14,000 crore through bonds despite yields on such debt offers trending higher. Additionally, state-owned PFC is tapping the market this week to raise ₹8,000 crore through bonds, said sources.

REC is tapping the market on March 17 to raise as much as ₹6,000 crore through two tranches via bonds maturing in 3 years and 10 years. Similarly, NTPC is eyeing to raise ₹4,000 crore through bonds maturing in 15 years. And, Canara Bank is tapping the market to raise ₹4,000 crore through Tier-II bonds maturing in March 2035, according to sources.

Meanwhile, PFC will be in the market this week to raise ₹8,000 crore in two tranches through bonds maturing in 3 years and 10 years. “The primary bond market is seeing a surge in issuances, with over ₹25,000 crore expected in the next 7-10 days. SDL auction amounts may also exceed the indicative borrowing calendar, adding to the supply pressure. System liquidity remains tight, with a deficit exceeding ₹1 trillion. While today’s ₹50,000 crore OMO operation may offer temporary relief, advance tax outflows will likely keep conditions strained,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner at Rockfort Fincap LLP.