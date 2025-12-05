Marginal uptick in unsecured loan slippages not a concern: Swaminathan J

Slippages in the unsecured retail segment rose by about 8 basis points (bps) in the September quarter (Q2FY26), but overall retail loans have not shown any deterioration in asset quality, Swaminathan J, deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said at the post-monetary policy conference.

However, there are no signs of concern for the central bank as growth in the unsecured retail segment has moderated significantly, he said.

Additionally, he highlighted that unsecured retail loans account for less than 25 per cent of the overall retail book of the banking sector. As a percentage of the entire banking system's credit, it is about 7-8 per cent; therefore, a marginal uptick is not a matter of concern, Swaminathan said. Hence, no regulatory intervention is required currently. Further, the central bank will continue to monitor the incoming data, he said.