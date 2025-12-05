Home / Finance / News / RBI to maintain ample banking liquidity without targeting surplus levels

RBI to maintain ample banking liquidity without targeting surplus levels

Net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of ₹2.6 trillion on Thursday, latest RBI data showed

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
The central bank has announced liquidity measures through open market operations (OMOs) and forex buy-sell swaps.
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will ensure ample liquidity in the banking system without explicitly targeting surplus levels of around 1 per cent of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL), Governor Sanjay Malhotra said at the post-monetary policy press conference.
 
“Monetary transmission is happening, and we will provide sufficient liquidity to support it,” the Governor said.
 
He said that current liquidity in the banking system sometimes exceeds 1 per cent of NDTL, ranging between 0.6 per cent and 1 per cent, occasionally going higher. “The exact number, whether 0.5, 0.6, or 1 per cent, should not matter. What is important is that banks have enough reserves to function smoothly,” he added.
 
The central bank has announced liquidity measures through open market operations (OMOs) and forex buy-sell swaps. OMOs will involve the purchase of Government of India securities worth ₹1 trillion — in two tranches of ₹50,000 crore each — on December 11 and December 18. Additionally, a USD/INR buy-sell swap of $5 billion for three years will be held on December 16.
 
“RBI’s FX (foreign exchange) intervention has broadly undone the impact of CRR (cash reserve ratio) cut of 1 per cent of NDTL spread over September to November that had injected approximately ₹2.5 trillion into the system. RBI’s forward book increased to $63.6 billion as of October. Now, as these positions mature, it could (if RBI sells these dollars) act as a further drain on rupee liquidity,” said HDFC Bank in a note.
 
While net liquidity has remained in surplus for the major part of 2025-26 (FY26), experts expect the liquidity to tighten in near term on the back of FX interventions and increased currency circulation.
 
“Liquidity has remained in surplus since the end of March 2025, despite some periods of tightening in recent months. Going forward, due to FX interventions and increased currency in circulation, we anticipate surplus liquidity to be closer to neutral,” Axis Bank said in a note.
 
Liquidity is primarily needed to maintain banking reserves. It fluctuates due to currency in circulation, when currency is issued, deposits decrease, or through foreign exchange operations, such as selling dollars, which draws deposits out of the banking system. Changes in reserve requirements due to higher deposits also affect liquidity.
 
“As of now, banking liquidity is sufficient, and we continue to maintain ample liquidity. I am not targeting a specific level like 1 per cent, but I want to give confidence to the banking community that liquidity will remain ample, especially as we are in a phase where interest rates need to come down,” the Governor said.
 
Net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of ₹2.6 trillion on Thursday, latest RBI data showed.
 
In his monetary policy statement, Malhotra clarified that liquidity operations under different tools serve distinct purposes. Injections or absorptions of liquidity through the purchase or sale of government securities under OMOs are aimed at providing or absorbing durable liquidity while operations under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF), such as the variable repo rate/variable rate reverse repo (VRR/VRRR), are intended to manage transient liquidity and align the weighted average call rate (WACR) with the policy repo rate.
 
He said that it is, therefore, possible for the RBI to inject durable liquidity through OMOs while simultaneously withdrawing transient liquidity through VRRR operations.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Exchange rate a managed float; RBI's Gupta downplays IMF 'crawl' remark

Premium

PE, VC inflows up 9% in October as macro signals boost investor sentiment

RBI MPC meeting HIGHLIGHTS: US tariffs have minimal impact on economy, says Guv Malhotra

India talking to 8 more nations for UPI acceptance: Financial services secy

'We allow market to determine price': RBI Guv Malhotra on INR depreciation

Topics :RBIBanking sectoreconomy

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story