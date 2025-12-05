RBI examines Sebi plan on banks in non-agri commodity derivatives: Governor

The market regulator’s proposal to allow banks to participate in non-agriculture commodity derivatives would require amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, and is being examined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, adding that a similar proposal was earlier rejected as it was not considered appropriate at the time.

What is Sebi proposing for banks in non-agriculture commodity derivatives?

The markets regulator has previously said it is in discussions with the RBI to help banks participate in the non-agriculture commodity derivative markets. It has also been planning to “engage” with the government to allow banks, insurance companies and pension funds to invest in the market.

Why does RBI say Sebi’s proposal would require changes to the law? “The proposal that Sebi has sent has come to us recently. We will discuss it. But, I would like to tell you that according to the Banking Regulation Act, the banks are prohibited from investing in such activities. It is not allowed in today's time. So, there will have to be an amendment in the law. It is not limited to just one regulatory point,” Governor Malhotra said in the post-MPC press meet. Why was a similar proposal rejected earlier, and what will RBI review now?