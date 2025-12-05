Home / Finance / News / RBI examines Sebi plan on banks in non-agri commodity derivatives: Governor

RBI examines Sebi plan on banks in non-agri commodity derivatives: Governor

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says Sebi's move to let banks enter non-agri commodity derivatives requires amending the Banking Regulation Act and is under review after a prior rejection

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra (Photo:PTI)
Aathira Varier
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 8:55 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The market regulator’s proposal to allow banks to participate in non-agriculture commodity derivatives would require amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, and is being examined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, adding that a similar proposal was earlier rejected as it was not considered appropriate at the time.
 
What is Sebi proposing for banks in non-agriculture commodity derivatives?
 
The markets regulator has previously said it is in discussions with the RBI to help banks participate in the non-agriculture commodity derivative markets. It has also been planning to “engage” with the government to allow banks, insurance companies and pension funds to invest in the market.
 
Why does RBI say Sebi’s proposal would require changes to the law?
 
“The proposal that Sebi has sent has come to us recently. We will discuss it. But, I would like to tell you that according to the Banking Regulation Act, the banks are prohibited from investing in such activities. It is not allowed in today's time. So, there will have to be an amendment in the law. It is not limited to just one regulatory point,” Governor Malhotra said in the post-MPC press meet.
 
Why was a similar proposal rejected earlier, and what will RBI review now?
 
“Secondly, there was a similar proposal in the past; at that time, it was rejected and was not considered appropriate. Is there a change in the situation in the last 8-9 years? We will study it. It will not be appropriate for me to give you an answer without analysing the pros and cons of it. This proposal has come recently. So, it will be appropriate for me to give you an answer on this,” he added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Retail CBDC transactions hit 120 mn, value crosses ₹28,000 crore: RBI DG

Bond yields rebound from day's low after RBI cut; profit booking weighs

RBI to maintain ample banking liquidity without targeting surplus levels

Exchange rate a managed float; RBI's Gupta downplays IMF 'crawl' remark

Premium

PE, VC inflows up 9% in October as macro signals boost investor sentiment

Topics :SEBIRBIfinanceBanksRBI Governor

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story