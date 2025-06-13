Maruti Suzuki ties up with Equitas Small Finance Bank for car financing

Leading car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has partnered with private sector Equitas Small Finance Bank to offer vehicle financing options to its customers, a company official said on Friday.

A memorandum of understanding between the two entities was signed with an aim to provide retail financing options for new cars, used cars and commercial vehicles.

"The collaboration is set to enhance the accessibility and affordability of Maruti Suzuki vehicles for a broader range of customers," a company statement here said.

The Chennai-headquartered Equitas Small Finance Bank would leverage the growing customer base of the bank to benefit diverse Maruti Suzuki customer profiles and offer them a range of comprehensive financing solutions.