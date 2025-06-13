Home / Finance / News / Maruti Suzuki ties up with Equitas Small Finance Bank for car financing

Maruti Suzuki ties up with Equitas Small Finance Bank for car financing

A memorandum of understanding between the two entities was signed with an aim to provide retail financing options for new cars, used cars and commercial vehicles

Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Senior Executive Officer Partho Banerjee exchanged documents with Equitas Small Finance Bank's retail assets head Jagadesh J in the presence of representatives of both organisations. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 7:29 PM IST
Leading car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has partnered with private sector Equitas Small Finance Bank to offer vehicle financing options to its customers, a company official said on Friday.

A memorandum of understanding between the two entities was signed with an aim to provide retail financing options for new cars, used cars and commercial vehicles.

"The collaboration is set to enhance the accessibility and affordability of Maruti Suzuki vehicles for a broader range of customers," a company statement here said.

The Chennai-headquartered Equitas Small Finance Bank would leverage the growing customer base of the bank to benefit diverse Maruti Suzuki customer profiles and offer them a range of comprehensive financing solutions.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Senior Executive Officer Partho Banerjee exchanged documents with Equitas Small Finance Bank's retail assets head Jagadesh J in the presence of representatives of both organisations.

"Our collaboration will enable us to reach an even wider audience and offer them with competitive financing offers to add to the joy of buying a new car. We are confident that this partnership will drive growth and customer satisfaction," Banerjee said on signing the MoU.

"We remain dedicated to providing a wide range of easy and hassle-free finance options for our esteemed customers. Our partnership with Equitas Small Finance Bank reinforces this vision, providing tailored and affordable financing options for our customers," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

