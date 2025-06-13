Home / Finance / News / Rupee ends at 2-month low as oil prices soar; closes below 86 mark

Rupee ends at 2-month low as oil prices soar; closes below 86 mark

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency fell 49 paise to end at 86.09 against the dollar, after closing at 85.60 on Thursday

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency
Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency(Photo: Reuters)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Rupee closed below the 86 mark on Friday, hitting a two-month low as a surge in crude oil prices, driven by escalating tensions in West Asia, weighed on sentiment.
 
The domestic currency fell 49 paise to end at 86.09 against the dollar, after closing at 85.60 on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. During the day, the currency fell as much as 0.65 per cent to hit the 86.2 level, marking the lowest level since April 11. 
 
The currency was expected to open and trade lower given the escalating tensions in West Asia, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director of Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.  The rupee is likely to trade in the range of 85.70 to 86.25, he added.  
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely intervened to curb volatility and support the currency, according to a Reuters report. The RBI typically intervenes to counter sharp movements in the spot market. Further, the forward premiums rose across tenors, reflecting the potential impact of higher oil prices on Indian interest rates, the report added.  
 
Israel launched 'Operation Rising Lion' against Iran Friday morning, attacking its nuclear facilities amid escalating tensions between the two West Asian countries. Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had “struck at the heart of Iran’s nuclear enrichment program”, as well as leading nuclear scientists and the ballistic missile program.
 
Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, declared a state of emergency shortly after the strikes. The head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, was killed in the strikes, according to reports. 
 
Oil prices rose over 10 per cent during the day and are on course for the biggest weekly gain since 2022. Brent crude price was up 7.22 per cent to $74.37 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were higher by 7.47 per cent at 73.12, as of 3:30 PM IST. 
 
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.42 per cent at 98.33. Investors watch out for US President Donald Trump's plans to set unilateral tariff rates in the next one to two weeks.  
 
Back home, India’s retail inflation dropped to 2.82 per cent in May, down from 3.16 per cent in April, mainly due to a slower increase in food prices. Notably, prices of onions, tomatoes and potatoes registered strong deflation, which weighed heavily on the overall food basket. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Life insurers' new business premium up 13% in May; non-life firms rise 6.3%

Premium

Closer scrutiny of independent directors likely amid IndusInd Bank row

Rupee slides past 86 to hit 2-month low as West Asia tensions flare

Five-year G-sec yield spikes 22 bps in 3 days on VRRR auction fears

RBI allows KYC updation for low-risk customers till 30 June 2026

Topics :MarketsRupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS Dollarcurrency marketBrent crude oilCrude Oil PriceIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story