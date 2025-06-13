Rupee weakens to 2-month low as crude surges on West Asia tensions

The rupee depreciated sharply against the US dollar on Friday to settle below the 86 per dollar mark, a two-month low since April 9, on the back of a surge in crude oil prices driven by escalating tensions in West Asia.

The local currency weakened by 49 paise to settle at 86.09, against the previous close of 85.60.

Rupee was one of the worst performing Asian currencies and dropped 0.57 per cent against the dollar. During the day, the rupee fell as much as 0.65 per cent to touch 86.20.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely intervened in the foreign exchange market via dollar sales which capped further losses, dealers said.

“The opening was expected to be weak due to geopolitical tensions,” a treasury head at a private bank said. “As a result of RBI intervention, it briefly touched 85.95 level. There was some mild inflow too,” he added. ALSO READ: RBI's breather on gold loans to spur growth in NBFCs: Crisil Ratings Israel launched ‘Operation Rising Lion’ on Friday morning, targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities amid rising tensions between the two West Asian nations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed the operation struck at the core of Iran’s nuclear enrichment program, as well as key figures in its nuclear and ballistic missile initiatives.

“The Indian rupee weakened sharply today, breaching the ₹86/$ mark, driven by a sudden surge in crude oil prices and heightened geopolitical tensions following Israel’s strikes on Iran. Brent crude jumped over 11 per cent intraday, raising concerns over India’s import bill, inflation outlook, and current account deficit,” IFA Global said in a note. Brent crude prices rose by over 11 per cent to $78.50 per barrel, hitting the highest in over four months. “Near-term market attention will be directed towards geopolitical developments over the weekend and the impending monetary policy decisions by three major central banks next week,” Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst, HDFC Securities, said.