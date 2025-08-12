Home / Finance / News / MFIN seeks ₹20,000-cr credit guarantee from govt to boost NBFC-MFIs

MFIN seeks ₹20,000-cr credit guarantee from govt to boost NBFC-MFIs

MFIN seeks a ₹15,000-₹20,000 crore government-backed credit guarantee to encourage banks to lend to NBFC-MFIs, citing improved collection efficiency and liquidity needs

RBI, NBFC, Banking sector, Banks
Additionally, MFIN is meeting bank chiefs to push for higher funding to NBFC-MFIs, following improved collection efficiency in the segment. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Aathira Varier
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 7:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Microfinance Industry Network (MFIN) — a self-regulatory organisation for NBFC-MFIs — has sought credit guarantee support from the government to give banks greater comfort in lending to the sector. Additionally, MFIN is meeting bank chiefs to push for higher funding to NBFC-MFIs, following improved collection efficiency in the segment.
 
Alok Misra, Chief Executive Officer of MFIN, said they have written to the government seeking a ₹15,000–₹20,000 crore credit guarantee scheme for the sector, under which the government would guarantee up to 75 per cent of MFIs’ borrowings from banks. This, he said, would provide banks with the necessary assurance to lend to these entities.
 
He noted that a similar scheme was introduced in 2021 with a ₹7,500-crore corpus, which went unused as all MFIs repaid their dues. “It kick-started a virtuous cycle. It had no fiscal implications because of the guarantee. The entire money came back, and no one invoked the guarantee. But it will require a leap of faith. We are working on that, and on meeting with bankers. Both push and pull factors are at play. We are hopeful that in one to two months, we will see a solution to the liquidity issue,” Misra said.
 
He added that there is also a push factor for banks, as after the RBI’s liquidity measures — including a repo rate cut and CRR cut — they are sitting on significant funds and will need to deploy them into the sector.
 
Misra highlighted that the gross loan portfolio for all microlenders declined by nearly 17 per cent in April–June FY25 to ₹3.53 trillion, while the number of borrowers fell 6 per cent to 7.5 crore.
 
However, the sector has seen recent improvements, with loans overdue for over 90 days reducing to 3.2 per cent in June from 3.5 per cent in March 2025. Collection efficiency has also improved, with MFI collections rising to over 98 per cent from around 95 per cent in January 2025. 
Misra said the sector’s problems are neither cyclical nor structural, but were triggered by specific pressures that the industry acted to counter.
 
On concerns about high interest rates charged to borrowers, Misra said the weighted average lending rate was 23.66 per cent in June for member MFIs, and has been range-bound for the last few quarters. “Even the outlier MFI will not charge an interest rate of over 27.5 per cent,” he added.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Microfinance sector seeks up to $2.2 bn credit guarantee support from govt

Raising FDI limit for insurers to 100% will create jobs: FM Sitharaman

Net direct tax mop-up falls nearly 4% to ₹6.64 trn in FY26 on high refunds

New Income-Tax Bill restores alternate minimum tax relief for LLPs

RBI says re-KYC completed for over 3.5 mn accounts in FI campaign

Topics :MFIsNBFCsNBFC investment

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story