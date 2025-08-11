Home / Finance / News / RBI says re-KYC completed for over 3.5 mn accounts in FI campaign

RBI says re-KYC completed for over 3.5 mn accounts in FI campaign

RBI reports 3.5 mn bank accounts have completed re-KYC during nationwide financial inclusion camps running from July to September 2025 at Gram Panchayat level

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
“The camps will continue till September 30, 2025, across all Gram Panchayats, and bank customers are advised to make full use of the services being offered,” the RBI said. (Photo: PTI)
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 9:57 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said banks have completed re-KYC for over 3.5 million accounts, with the process being closely monitored by the government and the central bank.
 
Banks are currently conducting a nationwide campaign at the Gram Panchayat level from July 1 to September 30, 2025, to ensure saturation of financial inclusion (FI) schemes. As part of this drive, re-KYC of bank accounts is also being undertaken, the RBI said in a statement.
 
“As on August 11, 2025, over 141,000 camps have been held and re-KYC in over 3.5 million accounts has been completed,” the RBI said.
 
Banks are required to update customers’ KYC records periodically to ensure the information is current and relevant. Re-KYC is carried out at least once every two years for high-risk customers, every eight years for medium-risk customers, and every 10 years for low-risk customers.
 
To give further impetus to the campaign, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra visited a camp at Gozaria Gram Panchayat, Mehsana, Gujarat, on Monday.
 
During the visit, the Governor interacted with bank customers, business correspondents, self-help groups, and representatives of various banks participating in the camp. Addressing the participants, Malhotra underscored the importance of greater collaboration among banks, the RBI, and local communities to make banking services more accessible to all citizens, and to improve coverage of various government financial inclusion schemes through these campaigns, the RBI said.
 
The camps are also being used to create awareness about unclaimed deposits and to address customer grievances.
 
Earlier, Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao visited a camp at Ormanjhi Gram Panchayat in Ranchi, while Deputy Governor Swaminathan J visited a camp at Thirukandalam Gram Panchayat, Tiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu, last week.
 
“The camps will continue till September 30, 2025, across all Gram Panchayats, and bank customers are advised to make full use of the services being offered,” the RBI said.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

