Net direct tax mop-up falls nearly 4% to ₹6.64 trn in FY26 on high refunds

Net direct tax collection dipped 3.95 per cent to Rs 6.64 trillion so far this fiscal, mainly on account on higher refunds, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Direct tax includes taxes on income paid by companies, individuals, and by professionals, and other entities.

Net corporate tax collection stood at about Rs 2.29 trillion, while non-corporate tax (which includes individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and firms) was at Rs 4.12 trillion. Securities Transaction Tax (STT) mop-up was Rs 22,362 crore between April 1-August 11.

Total net collections stood at about Rs 6.64 trillion, a 3.95 per cent fall over Rs 6.91 trillion collected in the same period last fiscal (2024-25).