Microfinance sector seeks up to $2.2 bn credit guarantee support from govt

India's microfinance industry has sought credit guarantee support of up to 200 billion rupees ($2.2 billion) from the government to spur loan growth in a sector grappling with higher borrowing costs, senior industry officials said on Tuesday.

The Microfinance Industry Network has sought up to 75 per cent default guarantee coverage from the union government on bank loans to microfinance institutions, Alok Misra, CEO of the self-regulatory organisation for the sector, told reporters at a press conference.

Microfinance lending, which peaked in March 2024 at ₹4.3 trillion, have since been contracting on a monthly basis, according to data from MFIN's presentation, owing to stress in regional pockets such as in states like Karnataka.

The total loans outstanding for the sector were ₹3.5 trillion in June 2025, down 16.7 per cent from June 2024, the data showed. ALSO READ: Muthoot Microfin Q1 results: Profit drops 95% to ₹6 cr on rising NPAs Microfinance loans, which are collateral-free and capped at just above $2,000 per borrower, are typically offered to low-income individuals or groups that don't have access to the traditional form of banking. "The scheme will enable banks to price the risks lower and the sector will get cheaper funds which we can pass on to end-borrowers," MFIN Chairperson Vineet Chattree said. "It is about access to liquidity for the sector," Chattree added.