Home / Finance / News / MUFG nears $3.2 bn deal to acquire minority stake in Shriram Finance

MUFG nears $3.2 bn deal to acquire minority stake in Shriram Finance

Shriram's shares have risen almost 50 per cent this year, giving the Mumbai-based financial services firm a market value of roughly $18 billion

Shriram House in Chennai
Shriram House in Chennai | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 2:58 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
By Siddhi Nayak, Hideki Suzuki and Manuel Baigorri
 
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is nearing a deal to buy a minority stake in India’s Shriram Finance Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter, the latest foreign bank seeking to build a presence in the world’s most populous country.
 
MUFG may invest more than ¥500 billion ($3.2 billion) to buy a stake of around 20 per cent, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. Talks are advanced and an agreement may be reached as soon as this week, the people said, adding that details such as the price and stake size could still change.
 
Shriram’s shares have risen almost 50 per cent this year, giving the Mumbai-based financial services firm a market value of roughly $18 billion.
 
Negotiations are ongoing and may face delays or even fall apart, the people added. A representative for MUFG declined to comment, while Shriram didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
 
Shriram operates businesses across urban and rural areas, focusing on loans for commercial vehicles, tractors and passenger cars. It also lends to small and medium-sized enterprises.
 
Japan’s largest banks are investing in local financial institutions in India, betting on the country’s growth. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. became the biggest shareholder of Yes Bank Ltd. in a landmark deal earlier this year. It’s now seeking to boost lending and add staff in the nation, having deployed almost $5 billion.
 
The Economic Times had reported MUFG’s interest in buying a stake in Shriram in October.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee falls 9 paise to all-time low of 90.58 against dollar in early trade

Premium

Fintechs hold steady in changing terrain as unsecured credit business grows

Premium

Banks asked to offer basic services to customers at all branches

Premium

Microfinance institutions remain in pain even as green shoots appear

Premium

Stablecoins can undermine trust in currency, financial system: RBI dy guv

Topics :ShriramShriram GroupIndian investment

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story