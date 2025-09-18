Viewing EPF passbook just got easier as EPFO unveils 'Passbook Lite'

As part of its EPFO 3.0 reforms, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation ( EPFO ) has launched ‘Passbook Lite’, a new feature that allows members to view a quick summary of contributions, withdrawals, and their current balance without using the separate passbook portal, Moneycontrol reported on Thursday.

“The reform integrates existing APIs, reduces the load on the standalone Passbook Portal, and improves operational efficiency. For a detailed and comprehensive view of the passbook, including a graphical display, the existing Passbook Portal can still be accessed,” Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

This initiative aims to give members all major services through a single login, improving ease of use, cutting down on complaints, and making the system more transparent.

Currently, members log in separately to the passbook portal to check contributions and transactions. This two-step system often led to login or password issues. The new feature simplifies access while keeping the detailed portal available for in-depth records. Easier transfers with Annexure K The EPFO has also made Annexure K, a transfer certificate, available directly on the members’ portal. This reform makes it easier for employees changing jobs to move their provident fund accounts online and track transfer progress. When an employee changes jobs, the PF account is moved through Form 13, and Annexure K is generated by the previous office and sent to the new one. So far, Annexure K has been exchanged only between PF offices, and members could access it themselves only if they specifically requested it.

Now, Annexure K can be downloaded as a PDF directly from the portal. This provides full transparency, allows employees to monitor updates to their balance and service record, and creates a permanent digital record useful for pension benefit calculations. Faster claim settlements Another reform under EPFO 3.0 is the streamlining of approval processes. Earlier, most of PF services, such as transfers, settlements, advances, or refunds, required clearance from senior officers, which caused delays. With the new system, powers previously held by the Officer-in-Charge have been delegated to Assistant PF Commissioners and lower-ranking officials in a structured manner.