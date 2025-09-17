Home / Finance / News / RBI sets up regulatory review cell, norms to be revisited every 5-7 years

RBI sets up regulatory review cell, norms to be revisited every 5-7 years

RBI has established a regulatory review cell to assess norms every 5-7 years and formed an external advisory group of experts to channel industry feedback into the review process

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
The regulatory review cell (RRC), which will come into effect from October 1, has been constituted within the Department of Regulation.
Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 6:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set up a regulatory review cell to review all regulations every five to seven years, with the aim of strengthening the institutional mechanism for norms governing banks and other regulated entities. 
The regulatory review cell (RRC), which will come into effect from October 1, has been constituted within the Department of Regulation. 
“The mandate of the RRC is to ensure that all the regulations issued by the Bank [RBI] are subject to a comprehensive and systematic internal review every five to seven years,” the banking regulator said. 
The RRC will undertake the review of regulations in a phased manner. 
Concurrently, an independent Advisory Group on Regulation (AGR) has been formed, comprising external experts, to channel industry feedback into the periodic review of regulations through the RRC. The six-member group is headed by Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh, managing director, State Bank of India. The group aims to strengthen stakeholder engagement in the regulatory process and leverage industry expertise on a continued basis. 
“The AGR will have the provision to co-opt additional experts as considered appropriate. It will have an initial tenure of three years, renewable by a further period of two years, subject to review,” RBI said. 
In May, the central bank had announced a framework laying down the broad principles for formulation and amendment of regulations. It was proposed that before issuing any regulations, an impact analysis — to the extent feasible — should be conducted. RBI also proposed that stakeholders and the public should be given at least 21 days to submit comments.
  Members of the Advisory Group on Regulation
  Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh, managing director, State Bank of India (chairman)
  T T Srinivasaraghavan, former managing director and non-executive director, Sundaram Finance
  Gautam Thakur, chairman, Saraswat Co-operative Bank
  Shyam Srinivasan, former managing director and chief executive officer, Federal Bank
  Ravi Duvvuru, former president and chief compliance officer, Jana Small Finance Bank
  N S Kannan, former managing director and chief executive officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PFRDA proposes NPS exit, withdrawal rule changes; seeks feedback by Oct 17

Fintech firm Razorpay integrates Apple Pay to support foreign transactions

Financial inclusion drive opens 6.1 million Jan Dhan accounts in 2.5 months

Securitisation volumes to dip in Q2 as investors shun unsecured loans

CSC e-Governance Services crosses ₹3,000 crore loan disbursal mark

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIBanking sector

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story