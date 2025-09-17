RBI sets up regulatory review cell, norms to be revisited every 5-7 years

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set up a regulatory review cell to review all regulations every five to seven years, with the aim of strengthening the institutional mechanism for norms governing banks and other regulated entities.

The regulatory review cell (RRC), which will come into effect from October 1, has been constituted within the Department of Regulation.

“The mandate of the RRC is to ensure that all the regulations issued by the Bank [RBI] are subject to a comprehensive and systematic internal review every five to seven years,” the banking regulator said.

The RRC will undertake the review of regulations in a phased manner.

Concurrently, an independent Advisory Group on Regulation (AGR) has been formed, comprising external experts, to channel industry feedback into the periodic review of regulations through the RRC. The six-member group is headed by Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh, managing director, State Bank of India. The group aims to strengthen stakeholder engagement in the regulatory process and leverage industry expertise on a continued basis. “The AGR will have the provision to co-opt additional experts as considered appropriate. It will have an initial tenure of three years, renewable by a further period of two years, subject to review,” RBI said. In May, the central bank had announced a framework laying down the broad principles for formulation and amendment of regulations. It was proposed that before issuing any regulations, an impact analysis — to the extent feasible — should be conducted. RBI also proposed that stakeholders and the public should be given at least 21 days to submit comments.