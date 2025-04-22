Net $1.6 billion sold in spot FX market in February: RBI bulletin

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold a net of $1.6 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in February, data released on Tuesday as part of the central bank's monthly bulletin showed.

The RBI said it purchased $45.03 billion and sold $46.6 billion. In January, the central bank had sold a net of $11.1 billion in the spot market.

The Indian rupee hit a record low of 87.95 in February, hurt by portfolio outflows, and uncertainty about U.S.

The RBI's net outstanding forward sale stood at $88.7 billion as of end-February, compared with a net sale of $77.5 billion at the end of the previous month, the data showed.

The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards market to curb exchange rate volatility.

