Net FDI in India improves to $4 billion in April, says RBI bulletin

The scale of repatriation/divestment of capital declined to $2.38 billion in April 2024 from $3.47 billion a year ago

FDI
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 10:16 PM IST
The net foreign direct investment (FDI) in India, inflows minus outflows, improved to $4.0 billion in April 2024 from $2.82 billion a year ago primarily on account of moderation in repatriation of capital.

According to Reserve Bank of India data, the direct investment into India rose to $4.89 billion in the first month of the current financial year from $3.92 billion in April 2023. The outward FDI by India declined marginally to $932 million in April 2024 from $1.09 billion a year ago.

The scale of repatriation/divestment of capital declined to $2.38 billion in April 2024 from $3.47 billion a year ago.

According to the state of economy article in RBI’s June bulletin, gross inward foreign direct investment (FDI) remained strong at $7.3 billion in April 2024 ($7.4 billion a year ago).

The manufacturing, financial services, business services, electricity and other energy, and computer services sectors accounted for more than 80 per cent of the FDI equity flows.

Among the major source countries were Singapore, Mauritius, Cyprus, the US and the Netherlands, contributing more than 80 per cent of the flows, it added.

Topics :FDIRBIIndia economy

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

