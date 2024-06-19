Home / Finance / News / RBI invites applications for recognising SROs for NBFCs under its framework

RBI invites applications for recognising SROs for NBFCs under its framework

The applicant should achieve a minimum net worth of Rs 2 crore within a period of one year after recognition as an SRO, or before commencement of operations

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
According to RBI, SROs enhance the effectiveness of regulations. (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 6:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday invited applications for recognition of Self-Regulatory Organisations (SROs) for the NBFC sector under the central bank's omnibus framework.

The applicant should achieve a minimum net worth of Rs 2 crore within a period of one year after recognition as an SRO, or before commencement of operations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A maximum of two SROs for the NBFC sector will be recognised.

In March, RBI had issued the framework for recognising SROs for its regulated entities. SROs would be required to establish minimum benchmarks for their members. The framework specified broad parameters, like objectives, responsibilities, eligibility criteria, governance standards, and application process for SROs.

According to RBI, SROs enhance the effectiveness of regulations by drawing upon the technical expertise of practitioners and also aid in framing/ fine-tuning regulatory policies by providing inputs on technical and practical aspects.

"The SRO for NBFC sector is primarily envisaged for NBFCs in the categories of Investment and Credit Companies (NBFC-ICCs), Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) and Factors (NBFC-Factors). However, the SRO may also have other categories of NBFCs as its members," RBI said while inviting applications.

It further said the recognized SRO should have a good mix of NBFC-ICCs, HFCs and NBFC-Factors as its members.

To ensure fair representation to smaller NBFCs, the SRO should have at least 10 per cent of the total number of NBFCs in the Base Layer as per Scale Based Regulatory Framework and categorised as NBFC-ICC and NBFC-Factor, as its members.

Failure to achieve the aforesaid membership, within two years of the grant of recognition as SRO, would render the SRO liable for revocation of the recognition granted, RBI said.

Applications can be filed by September 30, 2024.

Also Read

SROs must promote a culture of compliance among members, says RBI

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

RBI's Monetary Policy Committee second meeting of FY25 from June 5-7

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What should borrowers do?

Three NBFCs looking to raise funds through dollar bond issue, say bankers

Allow foreign currency transactions in India via RBI: ICT Chairman Kapila

State Bank of India to raise up to Rs 20,000 cr via long-term bonds in FY25

Rupee appreciates 6 paise to 83.37 against US dollar in early trade

Planning to audit more firms, increase capacity: NFRA chairperson

SBI plans to raise Rs 10,000 cr via infrastructure bonds, say bankers

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBINBFCs

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story