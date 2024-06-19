Consider direct payments, periodic review to enhance deposit insurance: RBI

The Indian deposit insurance system has evolved over the years through steps like enhanced coverage limits and a robust deposit insurance fund.

Ensuring further coverage and improvement in services can be done through initiatives like speedier claim settlement through practices such as direct payments to depositors, according to a study by RBI staffers.

Deposit insurance, which has been in existence in India for over 60 years, is crucial for financial stability and protection of depositors. The deposit insurance system has been adopted by many jurisdictions in the world. There has been a steady expansion in their mandates, reduction in the timespan of payouts, move towards risk-based premiums, and stability in the level of insurance coverage.

The article in RBI's June 2024 bulletin said the main issues the deposit insurance system faces are the revision in coverage limits, involvement in bank resolution, challenges from fintech developments, and climate change.

In India, deposit insurance is mandatory for all banks, including foreign banks. Currently, 1,997 banks are covered, comprising 140 commercial banks and 1,857 cooperative banks. This is the largest number of deposit-taking institutions covered by deposit insurance in the world, second only to the US.

On a by-account basis, the coverage ratio in India is 97.9 per cent, according to a speech by RBI deputy governor M Patra at the meeting of the International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI) in Rome, Italy, on June 14, 2024. The current insurance coverage limit is Rs five lakh (approximately $6,000) per depositor in a bank.

The RBI article said the Reserve Ratio (ratio of Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) to the Insured Deposits) is expected to increase steadily in the near future.

It spelled out a future agenda to improve the Indian deposit insurance system. There should be speedier claim settlement through practices such as direct payments to depositors. Proactive treasury management through an apt mix of instruments and reduction in interest rate sensitivity will also help the system.

Periodic review of deposit insurance coverage and raising public awareness on deposit insurance through financial education and addressing gaps through suitable communication strategies were important to tone up the working, it said.

The modernisation of physical and digital infrastructure was crucial for security and efficiency. There was a need to devise deposit insurance coverage in tune with the emerging innovations in fintech, it added.