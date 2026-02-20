Net FDI stays negative for fourth month as repatriations rise sharply

The net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) remained negative for the fourth consecutive month due to a rise in repatriation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.

The net FDI stood at negative $1.61 billion as compared to negative $189 million in December 2024. Repatriation in December 2025 jumped to $7.5 billion as against $5.40 billion in the year-ago period.

Gross inward FDI was up at $8.58 billion during April–October from $7.32 billion a year ago. Repatriations in the month stood at $7.45 billion as compared to $5.40 billion in December 2024.

Net outward FDI increased by 30.5 per cent year-on-year in December 2025 to $2.74 billion.