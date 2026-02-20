NRI deposit flows fall 16% to $11.2 bn in Apr-Dec 2025, shows RBI data

The flow of money from overseas Indians into non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes dropped by 15.97 per cent to $11.20 billion between April–December 2025, from $13.33 billion during the same period in 2024, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

The total outstanding NRI deposits as of the end of December 2025 stood at $169.27 billion. The outstanding NRI deposits were $161.80 billion in December 2024 and $167.97 billion in November 2025.

NRI deposit schemes include Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) deposits, Non-Resident External (NRE) deposits and Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) deposits.

During the April–December 2025 period, FCNR (bank) or FCNR(B) deposit flows dropped to $2.04 billion as against $6.46 billion in the corresponding year-ago period.