Net household financial savings rebound, India to lead growth in FY26: RBI

With domestic growth prospects remaining promising and inflation outlook benign, net household financial savings rebounded to 5.1 per cent of gross national disposable income (GNDI) in 2023–24 after hitting a multi-year low in the previous year, the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) said in its annual report for 2024–25, released on Thursday.

With recent prints of headline consumer price inflation remaining moderate, confidence has grown that it will converge to the 4 per cent target over a 12-month horizon, the report said. The outlook for the Indian economy remains positive, with softer inflation and moderate growth warranting a growth-supportive monetary policy, it added.

“Gross domestic saving as a per cent of GNDI remained steady at 30.3 per cent in 2023–24, primarily due to a decline in the general government’s dissaving,” the report noted.

While household liabilities rose to 6.1 per cent of GNDI, gross financial savings increased to 11.2 per cent in 2023–24 from 10.7 per cent the previous year. As a result, net household financial savings rose to 5.1 per cent from 4.9 per cent.

“The saving–investment gap narrowed during 2023–24, reflecting reduced drawdown by the general government, weaker investment demand from households and non-financial corporations, and moderation in savings by financial corporations,” it said.

Economists expect further improvement in net financial savings in 2024–25.

“The net financial saving of the household sector—the most important source of funds for the two deficit sectors, namely, the general government sector and non-financial corporations—improved to 5.1 per cent of GNDI in 2023–24 from 4.9 per cent in the previous year,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India.

“Based on current trends, we estimate that net financial savings may reach Rs 22 lakh crore (or 6.5 per cent of GNDI) in FY25. This growing capital pool remains crucial for funding government and corporate deficits and supporting macroeconomic stability,” Ghosh added.

While the RBI remains optimistic about domestic prospects, it cautioned against evolving global macroeconomic conditions.

In 2025–26, global markets will closely track the implications of tariff policies from the US and reciprocal measures by other countries. An uncertain policy environment could trigger volatility in financial markets, the report said.

“The benign inflation outlook and moderate growth warrant monetary policy to be growth supportive, while remaining watchful about the rapidly evolving global macroeconomic conditions,” the central bank stated.

“The Indian economy is poised to sustain its position as the fastest-growing major economy during 2025–26, supported by a pickup in private consumption, healthy balance sheets of banks and corporates, easing financial conditions, and the government’s continued thrust on capital expenditure,” it said.

Headline inflation is projected at 4 per cent for FY26, while GDP growth is expected to be 6.5 per cent. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee has reduced the policy repo rate by a cumulative 50 basis points since February and shifted to an accommodative stance in April, indicating a clear growth focus.

“The outlook for the Indian economy remains promising in 2025–26, supported by a revival in consumption demand, continued government capex while adhering to fiscal consolidation, healthy balance sheets of banks and corporates, easing financial conditions, resilience in the services sector, and strengthening consumer and business optimism, alongside sound macroeconomic fundamentals,” the report said.

However, it also cautioned against downside risks from persistent global trade protectionism, prolonged geopolitical tensions, and financial market volatility, which could pose risks to growth and upside pressures on inflation.

“Going forward, easing supply chain pressures, softening global commodity prices, expected higher agricultural production supported by an above-normal south-west monsoon and elevated reservoir levels augur well for the inflation outlook in 2025–26,” it added.

External sector outlook

The report noted that India’s robust services trade and inward remittance flows should help keep the current account deficit (CAD) within a sustainable range in 2025–26.

Further, the inclusion of Indian sovereign bonds in global bond indices and the proposed increase in the FDI cap in the insurance sector from 74 per cent to 100 per cent, as announced in the Union Budget 2025–26, are expected to bolster foreign investment flows.

Banking and financial sector

On the banking sector, the RBI said it remained resilient, though rising global uncertainty underscored the importance of proactive risk management.

“Considering the dynamic nature of interest rate risk, banks need to address both trading and banking book risks, especially in light of moderation in net interest margins (NIMs),” it said.

Despite some moderation, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) remain significantly reliant on banks for funding, highlighting the need for greater diversification of funding sources.

“The scale-based regulatory framework is expected to further improve governance and risk management,” the report said.