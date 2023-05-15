No holding back: FPIs sweeten the pot for Equitas SFB and Sona BLW

In March, Vanguard and Norwegian Norges Bank picked up stake in Equitas SFB. Meanwhile, FPIs picked up a large portion of the 20.5 per cent stake divested by private equity major Blackstone in Sona BLW.

Equitas Small Finance Bank, or SFB and Sona BLW Precision Forgings saw the highest increase in holding by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in percentage terms during the 2022-23 January-March quarter.