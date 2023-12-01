Home / Finance / News / November sees highest issuances of certificates of deposit in FY24

November sees highest issuances of certificates of deposit in FY24

In November, banks issued CDs worth Rs 75,884 crore

Anjali Kumari

Dec 01 2023
Amid deficit liquidity in the banking system, November witnessed the highest issuances of certificates of deposit (CDs) in the current financial year. CDs are short-term debt instruments used by banks to raise funds.

In November, banks issued CDs worth Rs 75,884 crore, according to data on the Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). CD issuances in November were the highest in eight months after March.

Banks issued CDs worth Rs 63,946 crore in October.

As the banks rushed to raise funds through CD issuances, the rates on the short-term debt instruments surged in November. The rates on 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month CDs rose by 10 basis points, 19 basis points, and 16 basis points, respectively.

“The CD issuances are increasing because of deficit liquidity and also funds are going towards initial public offering (IPO) fundings,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner, Rockfort Fincap.

The banking system liquidity tightened further in November. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) infused Rs 48,754 crore on Thursday. The banking system liquidity widened to near a 5-year high on November 21 on the back of monthly goods and services tax (GST) payments. The central bank had infused Rs 1.74 trillion on that day.

Market participants expect that banks might keep raising funds through CDs as the liquidity might continue to remain tight till the end of the current calendar year.

“The liquidity is very tight, and it should remain like this until the end of this year (calendar year), so banks will continue to raise funds through short-term instruments,” a dealer at a state-owned bank said.

Market participants expect the liquidity to ease slightly by the end of December due to redemptions and government spending. Government bonds amounting to Rs 78,834 crore are set to mature on December 15. Within the total redemptions of Rs 2.8 trillion slated for the second half of the current financial year, Rs 2.2 trillion worth of bonds were scheduled to mature in the October-December quarter.

“The liquidity is in deficit mode despite redemptions because banks have been deploying funds in the auctions,” a dealer at another state-owned bank said. “We can see the impact of deficit liquidity in the auction cut-offs too,” he added.

Meanwhile, commercial paper issuances rebounded in November. Commercial papers are an unsecured form of short-term debt issued by corporations, which serves as a financial tool primarily directed at addressing immediate financial obligations.

Commercial papers worth Rs 1 trillion were issued in November, against Rs 74,804 crore issued in October. The commercial paper issuances in October had fallen to near a one-year low. On a month-on-month basis, the issuances had fallen by around 38 per cent.

First Published: Dec 01 2023

