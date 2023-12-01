Home / Finance / News / UPI transactions mark new peak of Rs 17.4 trn in Nov, dip in volume

UPI transactions mark new peak of Rs 17.4 trn in Nov, dip in volume

FASTag transactions increase to 321 mn in Nov, compared to 320 mn in Oct

The number of UPI transactions were 10.56 billion in September, with a value of Rs 15.8 trillion
Shine Jacob Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 2:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions clocked a fresh peak in value in November by hitting Rs 17.4 trillion, up 1.4 per cent compared to Rs 17.16 trillion in October. Transactions reduced by 1.5 per cent to 11.24 billion, compared to a record high of 11.41 billion in October.

The number of transactions were 10.56 billion in September, with a value of Rs 15.8 trillion. According to data shared by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), this was 54 per cent higher in volume terms and 46 per cent in value terms compared to the same month last year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transaction volume was down by 4 per cent to 472 million in November, compared to 493 million in October and 473 million in September.  In value terms, the November figure was marginally down to Rs 5.35 trillion compared to Rs 5.38 trillion in October. It was a growth of 2 per cent in volume terms and 18 per cent in value terms compared to November 2022. In September 2023, IMPS was seen at Rs 5.07 trillion in value.

FASTag transactions in November increased marginally to 321 million in November compared to 320 million in October. The value of FASTag transactions in November was seen at Rs 5,303 crore, down 4 per cent from Rs 5,539 crore in October. In September 2023, this was 299 million and Rs 5,089 crore, respectively. This was a 12 per cent rise in volume and 14 per cent in value compared to November 2022.

“Promoting digital payments has been the key bedrock of the Indian story of digitisation and nothing epitomises this more than digital toll payments. Technology Adoption is the next key phase once technology access has been provided and NETC FASTag made the process seamless,” said Vivek Iyer, partner at Grant Thornton Bharat.

In November, Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) was up by 10 per cent at 110 million versus 100 million in October. In value terms too, this was up by 14 per cent to Rs 29,640 crore in November, compared to Rs 25,973 crore in October. This is 15 per cent up in volume and 14 per cent up in value terms compared to the same month last year. In September 2023, this was 101 million and Rs 25,984 crore respectively.

Also Read

Here are details of new IMPS money transfer rule: How will it work?

UCO Bank recovers 79% of wrongly credited amount after IMPS glitch

No phones, cards needed, your car can pay for its fuel and Fastag directly

NPCI explores methods to increase RuPay on UPI payment adoption by vendors

India extends UPI services to France, first in Europe after Singapore

97.26% Rs 2000 banknotes returned to RBI; circulation down to Rs 9,760 cr

Foreign flows into Indian bonds hit 6-year high ahead of index inclusion

Bank holidays in December: Banks to remain closed for 18 days; check list

BFSI forms larger pie of corporate profits in India than US, Europe

No legal bar on member's reappointment: Finance secy T V Somanathan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :UPIdigital paymentUPI transactions

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story