Over ₹1.55 trillion guarantee cover issued under ECLGS 5.0: FinMin

The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 5.0 has crossed 4.11 lakh guarantees to businesses affected by the West Asia geopolitical situation, with the guaranteed amount reaching over ₹1.55 trillion, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The scheme has benefited India's small businesses with 98 per cent of the total number of guarantees and 82 per cent of the total guaranteed amount going to MSMEs.

"Since launch, 4,11,497 guarantees have been issued under ECLGS 5.0, with the guaranteed amount reaching ₹1,55,229 crore - a sign of the scheme's rapid absorption across the lending ecosystem," the ministry said in a statement.