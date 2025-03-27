Home / Finance / News / Parl panel flags non-contribution by pvt sector employers in employees' PF

Parl panel flags non-contribution by pvt sector employers in employees' PF

The observation was recorded by the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice in its 146th report, tabled in Parliament on Thursday

To enhance its equity exposure and earn a greater income for its nearly 70 million subscribers, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is slated to take a call on reinvesting 50 per cent of the redemption proceeds of exchange-traded funds
The panel said some of the private sector organisations have made trusts, and deposit their and their employees' contribution in that trusts. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Parliamentary Committee on Thursday pointed out non-payment of contribution by private sector employers towards their employees' provident fund and asked the government to take up the matter with EPFO in case any such grievances are received.

The observation was recorded by the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice in its 146th report, tabled in Parliament on Thursday, on the Demands for Grants (2025-26) pertaining to the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare.

"It has come to the notice of the Committee, that in the form of public grievances a large number of employees who work in private sector where funds are under the watch of EPFO, the employer do not pay their share of contribution and even sometimes do not even pay the employees' contribution as well," the report said.

The panel said some of the private sector organisations have made trusts, and deposit their and their employees' contribution in that trusts.

"The money is also not paid to the employees. The hard-earned money of employees which have been mandatorily deducted and employer's share is not credited to the employee's EPFO account. In such instance when any grievance of such type is received by the Department, the Committee feels that it should take up with EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation)," reads the report.

The Committee appreciated the 10-step CPGRAMS (Centralised Public Grievances Redress and Monitoring System) reforms process that was adopted by DARPG for improving the quality of grievance disposal and reducing the time lines.

The CPGRAMS allows citizens to raise grievances against government departments.

Also Read

EPFO retains 8.25% interest rate on employees' PF deposits for 2024-25

EPFO processes over 50.8 million claims in FY25: Mansukh Mandaviya

Premium

Reform inefficient succession processes to ease burden on grieving families

Premium

Transforming EPFO: Can it pivot into a user-friendly organisation?

SpiceJet clears Rs 160 crore pending employee provident fund dues

"The Committee commends the Department for faster rate of disposal of grievances by reducing the average disposal time from 32 days in 2021 to 16 days in May 2023," the report said.

To further improve the disposal rate, the panel recommended the DARPG to integrate state portals with CPGRAMS, standardise naming conventions, and establish a feedback mechanism to monitor and enhance the quality of grievance redressal, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Rupee ends weaker at 85.79/$ as dollar gains on Trump's auto tariffs

RBI to cut rates again on April 9, one more expected in August: Poll

I-T dept offices to stay open March 29-31 for year-end tax filings: CBDT

RBI to raise foreign individual investment cap in listed firms to 10%

RBI to meet bankers next week to discuss changes in liquidity framework

Topics :Provident Fundprivate sectorBudget sessionEPFO

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story