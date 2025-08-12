Simple language, lucid, says FM as Parliament passes Income Tax Bill, 2025

Parliament on Tuesday passed the Income Tax Bill, 2025, with the Rajya Sabha returning the legislation to the Lok Sabha by voice vote. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday, and will replace the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Explaining the rationale for the new law, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Some parts of the Income Tax Act, 1961, have become outdated and hence a new legislation was needed.” She added that the aim of bringing in a new law is for simplifying the language and lucidity which is required for understanding.

"By removing redundant provisions and archaic language, we have reduced the number of Sections from 819 to just 536. We have cut the number of Chapters from 47 to 23. The number of words have been reduced from 5.12 lakhs to 2.6 lakhs," she added

Opposition members staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha during the discussion, mirroring their protest in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The minister criticised the Opposition for the same, saying, “I am shocked that the Opposition doesn't want to participate. Opposition had agreed in the Business Advisory Committee to debate in the Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha." She also introduced the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the upper house. ALSO READ: New Income-Tax Bill restores alternate minimum tax relief for LLPs The revised legislation adopts most of the recommendations made by the Select Committee led by Lok Sabha member Baijayant Panda. A key change is relief from the alternative minimum tax (AMT) for partnership firms and limited liability partnerships (LLPs).