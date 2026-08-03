Payments Act amendment may open door to future UPI merchant charges

A Bill listed for introduction in Parliament on Tuesday could allow the Centre to decide which digital payment methods remain free of charges and which can attract fees, replacing a list drawn from the Income-tax Act, while potentially paving the way for a merchant discount rate (MDR) for Unified Payments Interface (UPI), according to sources familiar with the matter.

“While this will undoubtedly bring about a debate, it is important to remember that both Brazil’s Pix and China’s real-time payment systems have always had merchant charges of 30-40 bps. Yet both have achieved over 90 per cent penetration across users and merchants, compared to roughly 35–40 per cent in India, according to reports published by the RBI and NPCI. UPI today processes nearly 23 billion interoperable payment transactions every month—the largest real-time payment system in the world. Looking at the near-zero investment scenario over the last six years, the pace of growth is naturally slowing, even though there is still an opportunity to increase penetration by almost three times across both consumers and merchants,” Amrish Rau, chief executive officer, Pine Labs, said in a post on X.