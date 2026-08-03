Payments Act amendment may open door to future UPI merchant charges

According to the Bill, what changes is the source of the list of protected payment modes — instead of the Income-tax Act, it will be whatever the Central Government notifies, without returning to Parliament.
Sources in the industry believe that this amendment to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, is likely to be a precursor to a potential MDR for large merchants.
“In the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, in Section 10A, for the words, figures and letters ‘the electronic modes of payment prescribed under section 269SU of the Income-tax Act, 1961’, the words ‘one or more electronic modes of payment as the Central Government may, by notification, specify’ shall be substituted with effect from the date of publication of this Act in the Official Gazette,” the Bill states, a copy of which has been reviewed by Business Standard.