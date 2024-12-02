Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PhonePe discontinues its partnership with payment aggregator Juspay

The move will allow the Walmart-backed fintech firm to offer an integrated payment flow-from transaction origination to final settlement-to the merchants it services

PhonePe
Photo: Shutterstock
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 8:30 PM IST
Digital payments major PhonePe has discontinued its partnership with payment orchestration platform Juspay, citing its plans to directly integrate payment solutions for its merchants.
 
The move will allow the Walmart-backed fintech firm to offer an integrated payment flow—from transaction origination to final settlement—to the merchants it services.
 
The Bengaluru-based company has a network of over 40 million merchants.
 
“As a payment aggregator, one of our core roles is to provide best-in-class success rates to our merchants through our solutions. We are able to do this consistently for merchants directly integrated with us and hence have decided not to offer our solutions through any payment orchestration platform,” a PhonePe spokesperson said in a statement.
 
The spokesperson added, “Going forward, the company will offer its solutions to merchants through direct integrations only.”
 
Juspay is an online payment aggregator (PA) and received a final nod to operate as a PA in February this year.

Digital payment companies partner with payment orchestration platforms, such as payment aggregators, to primarily improve transaction success rates.
 
These platforms evaluate available methods and gateways, factoring in various aspects that may influence the success of a transaction, such as speed, costs, and reliability.
 
They route transactions through the most efficient payment gateway at a given time. Essentially, if a primary payment gateway experiences downtime, the platform is responsible for rerouting the transaction to another gateway, preventing service disruptions.
First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

