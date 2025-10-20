Home / Finance / News / PNB expects $1 billion hit in transition to new credit rules, says CEO

PNB expects $1 billion hit in transition to new credit rules, says CEO

The country's third-largest state-owned lender by market capitalisation is one of the first to disclose an estimate on the likely effect of the rules

Ashok Chandra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Punjab National Bank (PNB)
Ashok Chandra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Punjab National Bank (PNB)
Reuters NEW DELHI/MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 4:35 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's Punjab National Bank (PNB) will face an estimated 90 billion-rupee ($1.03 billion) impact as the lender transitions to a central bank-mandated credit loss framework by 2031, its chief executive said on Monday.

The country's third-largest state-owned lender by market capitalisation is one of the first to disclose an estimate on the likely effect of the rules, issued by the Reserve Bank of India earlier this month, to its balance sheet.

"The impact comes to around 90 billion rupees," said Ashok Chandra, PNB's managing director and CEO in an interview with Reuters. "The bank has done a rough estimate as this (new credit rules) was already in the pipeline ... I don't see any further deviation."

The RBI's draft guidelines require banks to transition to an expected credit loss (ECL) framework, wherein funds are set aside to cover likely risk of default, over a five-year period starting April 1, 2027. At present, provisions for bad loans are made when a loan becomes overdue.

Top Indian banks, including the State Bank of India, are in the process of evaluating the impact from the transition.

As per internal estimates, Chandra said, the New Delhi-based bank will face an impact of around 0.85 percentage points to its capital to risk assets ratio (CRAR), a metric that measures bank's capital adequacy.

PNB's CRAR was at 17.19%, as on September 30, according to the company's presentation. As per RBI's latest financial stability report, Indian commercial banks had a CRAR of 17.3% at March-end.

The impact will be offset by the profit generated from the bank's operations in the normal course, said Chandra.

"I think we will be able to manage with our internal accrual itself. Bank is well poised to take care of all requirements which is going to come in future."

For PNB, a majority of these provisions will be for stage-two assets in its retail, agriculture and small and medium enterprises portfolios, Chandra said.

Stage-two assets refer to high-risk loans where the borrower has missed a repayment deadline but has not turned into a non-performing asset.

The lender on Saturday reported a net profit of 49.04 billion rupees for the second quarter, up 14% from a year earlier. Chandra projects the bank to post a net profit of over 150 billion rupees for the 2026 financial year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Banking pads up to cover a new ground with risk-based deposit insurance

Govt extends deadline for filing GSTR-3B return by 5 days till Oct 25

Emirates NBD to invest $3 bn in RBL Bank for up to 60% controlling stake

Listing of PSU financial subsidiaries to unlock value: DFS Secretary

Premium

Corporate fundraising through bonds totals Rs 5.47 trillion in H1FY26

Topics :PNBBanksfinance sector

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story