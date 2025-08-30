Home / Finance / News / SBI, AFD sign Euro 100 mn line of credit to boost green financing in India

SBI, AFD sign Euro 100 mn line of credit to boost green financing in India

By empowering these measures, this collaboration strives to further advance India's transition to a low-carbon economy while enhancing resilience to climate-related risks, it said

State Bank of India, SBI history, SBI 70 years, SBI journey, Imperial Bank of India, SBI deposits 2025, SBI branches India, largest Indian bank, SBI data report, SBI mortgage lender
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 7:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The country's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday said it has signed a Line of Credit agreement of EUR 100 million with Agence Franaise de Dveloppement (AFD) at its GIFT City branch at Gandhinagar.

The funds mobilised through this partnership will be utilised in climate mitigation actions aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions to slow down global warming and climate adaptation measures designed to adjust systems, practices, and infrastructure to minimise the damage caused by current or anticipated impacts of climate change, SBI said in a statement.

By empowering these measures, this collaboration strives to further advance India's transition to a low-carbon economy while enhancing resilience to climate-related risks, it said.

The partnership is a strategic step towards SBI's goal of achieving a green portfolio constituting 7.5-10 per cent of its domestic gross advances by 2030, it said.

Additionally, it will also enable the bank to provide competitive financing solutions that would further strengthen India's green transition drive, it said.

The collaboration allows SBI to leverage AFD's expertise in climate finance and align with global sustainability frameworks. This includes support for innovative green technologies, project structuring, and ESG integration to ensure measurable environmental and social impact, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Investment outlook remains cautiously optimistic going ahead: RBI study

NRI deposit inflows dip 10% in April-June, outstanding deposits rise

Premium

Datanomics: Higher investment needed to tread on 8% growth trajectory

Industry credit growth slows to 6% in July; bankers expect momentum ahead

Prebudget meetings for FY27 to start on October 9, Finance Ministry says

Topics :sbiCreditGreen financing

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story