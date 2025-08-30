SBI, AFD sign Euro 100 mn line of credit to boost green financing in India

The country's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday said it has signed a Line of Credit agreement of EUR 100 million with Agence Franaise de Dveloppement (AFD) at its GIFT City branch at Gandhinagar.

The funds mobilised through this partnership will be utilised in climate mitigation actions aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions to slow down global warming and climate adaptation measures designed to adjust systems, practices, and infrastructure to minimise the damage caused by current or anticipated impacts of climate change, SBI said in a statement.

By empowering these measures, this collaboration strives to further advance India's transition to a low-carbon economy while enhancing resilience to climate-related risks, it said.