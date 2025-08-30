Home / Finance / News / SBI signs Euro 100 mn line of credit with AFD to boost green financing

SBI signs Euro 100 mn line of credit with AFD to boost green financing

The funds raised will be used for climate mitigation actions aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the bank stated

SBI, State Bank Of India
The partnership also includes support for innovative green technologies, project structuring, and ESG integration to ensure measurable environmental and social impact (Photo: Reuters)
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 7:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
State Bank of India (SBI) has signed a Euro 100 million line of credit agreement with Agence Française de Développement (AFD) at its GIFT City branch, the bank said in a press release.
 
Commenting on the development, a senior SBI official said, “The bank has been raising lines of credit from MDBs and DFIs to support specific green and sustainable activities. Through this collaboration with AFD, we are not only advancing our green finance roadmap but also enabling impactful climate solutions across India. This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainability and the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.”
 
The funds raised will be used for climate mitigation actions aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the bank stated. The partnership also includes support for innovative green technologies, project structuring, and ESG integration to ensure measurable environmental and social impact.
 
This strategic step supports SBI’s goal of achieving a green portfolio comprising 7.5–10 per cent of its domestic gross advances by 2030. It will also enable the bank to offer competitive financing solutions to further strengthen India’s green transition.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Investment outlook remains cautiously optimistic going ahead: RBI study

NRI deposit inflows dip 10% in April-June, outstanding deposits rise

Premium

Datanomics: Higher investment needed to tread on 8% growth trajectory

Industry credit growth slows to 6% in July; bankers expect momentum ahead

Prebudget meetings for FY27 to start on October 9, Finance Ministry says

Topics :sbiEuroGreen financing

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story