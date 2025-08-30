SBI signs Euro 100 mn line of credit with AFD to boost green financing

State Bank of India (SBI) has signed a Euro 100 million line of credit agreement with Agence Française de Développement (AFD) at its GIFT City branch, the bank said in a press release.

Commenting on the development, a senior SBI official said, “The bank has been raising lines of credit from MDBs and DFIs to support specific green and sustainable activities. Through this collaboration with AFD, we are not only advancing our green finance roadmap but also enabling impactful climate solutions across India. This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainability and the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.”