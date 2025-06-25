Share of public sector banks in CD issuances rises to 69% in 2024: RBI

The share of public sector banks (PSBs) in issuing certificates of deposit (CDs) rose significantly from 2022 to 2024, while the share of private sector banks (PVBs) declined, according to a report in the RBI Bulletin. PSBs’ share surged to 69 per cent in December 2024 from just 6 per cent in 2022, whereas PVBs’ share fell to 30 per cent from 85 per cent during the same period.

“This contrasts with the general perception that CD issuance is largely dominated by private sector banks to supplement their current and savings account (CASA) deposits,” the report noted.

Mutual funds have remained the primary investors in CDs, supported by increased retail participation in equity markets, which in turn led to greater asset allocation by mutual funds, the report added.

Driven by strong credit growth outpacing deposit growth and tight liquidity conditions, banks have increasingly turned to CD issuances. In the fourth quarter of FY25, CD issuances surged to a record Rs 3.70 trillion. “During Q4 FY25, CD issuances hit an all-time high of Rs 3.70 trillion, amid robust credit demand, liquidity deficit and sluggish deposit growth,” the report stated. It also noted that small finance banks (SFBs) had to offer relatively higher rates, whereas PSBs were able to raise funds at more competitive rates. Globally, banks and deposit-taking institutions are the primary issuers of CDs, while investors typically include mutual funds, pension funds, insurance companies and cash-rich non-financial corporations.

CD issuances spiked in March due to tightened liquidity, as banks used CDs to address short-term funding needs at the fiscal year-end. Since April 2022, CD issuances have been on the rise, reaching Rs 1.17 trillion in March 2025. Total outstanding CD issuances climbed to a record Rs 11.75 trillion during FY2024–25. In September 2024, the average tenor of CD issuances dropped to 146 days, indicating that banks were raising funds for the short term while anticipating a fall in interest rates. This contrasts with the period from June 2019 to October 2021, when the average tenor increased from 95 days to 296 days, aligned with the start and peak of the interest rate easing cycle. However, by May 2022, when the central bank began raising policy rates, the average tenor had decreased to 128 days.