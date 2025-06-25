Home / Finance / News / Banks need to further improve their customer service: DFS secretary

Banks need to further improve their customer service: DFS secretary

The bank launched cash flow-based digital lending products designed specifically for MSME customers, strengthening its support for the country's small businesses

DFS secretary M Nagaraju
"Today, banks are more stable and healthier. While good customer service is being provided across the board, there is still scope for improvement to ensure we bring a genuine smile to every customer's face," M Nagaraju said on the 118th foundation day of Punjab & Sind Bank on Wednesday.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 3:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Banks are more stable and healthier, but there is scope for improvement on the customer service side, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju said.

"Today, banks are more stable and healthier. While good customer service is being provided across the board, there is still scope for improvement to ensure we bring a genuine smile to every customer's face," he said on the 118th foundation day of Punjab & Sind Bank on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the bank launched a series of new and smart branches designed to deliver superior customer experiences and seamless digital services.

The bank also virtually launched its CASA Back Office in Chandigarh, a strategic step towards streamlining operations and further strengthening customer service delivery, Punjab & Sind Bank said in a statement.

Additionally, the bank launched cash flow-based digital lending products designed specifically for MSME customers, strengthening its support for the country's small businesses.

"These initiatives reflect our focus on customer-centricity, digital transformation, and social responsibility. We are proud to serve millions of customers and remain dedicated to building a stronger, future-ready bank," Punjab & Sind Bank MD and CEO Swarup Kumar Saha said.

To mark its foundation day, the bank announced the introduction of TAB Banking at select branches for customer acquisition, a revamped call centre with customer relationship management capabilities, and a suite of new liability products tailored for students, farmers, and family members.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndiaBonds raises ₹32.5 cr in first funding round to boost growth

RBI's surplus fund withdrawal set to dampen money market sentiment

Premium

Low interest rate in India is coming at the cost of rupee exchange rate

Credit card spends up 14.5% to ₹1.89 trn in May 2025; HDFC, SBI lead

Rupee rises as oil dips, equities shaky on fragile Israel-Iran ceasefire

Topics :Banking NewsBanks

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story