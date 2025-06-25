Banks need to further improve their customer service: DFS secretary

Banks are more stable and healthier, but there is scope for improvement on the customer service side, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju said.
"Today, banks are more stable and healthier. While good customer service is being provided across the board, there is still scope for improvement to ensure we bring a genuine smile to every customer's face," he said on the 118th foundation day of Punjab & Sind Bank on Wednesday.
On the occasion, the bank launched a series of new and smart branches designed to deliver superior customer experiences and seamless digital services.
The bank also virtually launched its CASA Back Office in Chandigarh, a strategic step towards streamlining operations and further strengthening customer service delivery, Punjab & Sind Bank said in a statement.
Additionally, the bank launched cash flow-based digital lending products designed specifically for MSME customers, strengthening its support for the country's small businesses.
"These initiatives reflect our focus on customer-centricity, digital transformation, and social responsibility. We are proud to serve millions of customers and remain dedicated to building a stronger, future-ready bank," Punjab & Sind Bank MD and CEO Swarup Kumar Saha said.
To mark its foundation day, the bank announced the introduction of TAB Banking at select branches for customer acquisition, a revamped call centre with customer relationship management capabilities, and a suite of new liability products tailored for students, farmers, and family members.
