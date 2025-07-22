RBI's financial inclusion index hits 67 in March 2025, reflecting growth

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) financial inclusion index, which captures the extent of usage of financial services across the country, has increased to 67 in the financial year ending March 2025 (FY25), compared to 64.2 in the corresponding period the previous year.

The central bank on Tuesday said that growth was witnessed across all sub-indices – access, usage, and quality.

“Improvement in financial inclusion index (FI – Index) in FY25 is contributed by usage and quality dimensions, reflecting deepening of financial inclusion, and sustained financial literacy initiatives,” RBI said in its statement.

“The steady rise in the financial inclusion index to 67 is a clear indication that India is moving beyond access to real usage and trust in financial services. It reflects the success of ecosystem-wide efforts to bring underserved communities into the formal financial fold not just digitally, but meaningfully,” said Deepak Verma, MD & CEO, FINDI.