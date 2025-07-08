Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 08:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI announces ₹1 trn reverse repo auction on July 9 to absorb liquidity

RBI announces ₹1 trn reverse repo auction on July 9 to absorb liquidity

The move follows the central bank's decision last week to conduct a seven-day variable rate reverse repo auction worth Rs 1 trillion

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The RBI scrapped its plan to conduct a 14-day main operation scheduled for June 27. | File Photo

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's central bank said on Tuesday it will conduct a two-day variable rate reverse repo auction worth Rs 1 trillion ($11.67 billion) on July 9
.
The move follows the central bank's decision last week to conduct a seven-day variable rate reverse repo auction worth Rs 1 trillion, which was held on July 4.
 
Earlier, on June 24, the RBI scrapped its plan to conduct a 14-day main operation scheduled for June 27, instead announcing a seven-day variable rate reverse repo auction.
 
The RBI's measured approach to withdrawing banking system liquidity will likely keep overnight interbank lending rates between the policy repo rate and the floor of the policy corridor, analysts said, allowing some policy transmission.
 
 
The central bank cut its policy rate by a steeper-than-expected 50 basis points last month, shifted its stance to 'neutral', and halted liquidity infusions. It resumed absorption operations on June 27 after overnight rates fell below the policy corridor.

More From This Section

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Rupee strengthens tracking falling crude oil prices, dollar index

PremiumNPCI, payment systems, UPI transactions, Unified Payments Interface, Reserve Bank of India, National Payments Corporation of India

Smart devices to be next bastion for UPI with IoT-ready payment system

DFS secretary M Nagaraju

Expand financial inclusion using AI: DFS secy M Nagaraju to fintechs

Tata Capital, impairment, FY25 results, IPO, Tata Sons, NBFC, unsecured loans, NPA, Fitch, Crisil, loan book, DRHP, Tata group

Securitisation volumes up 9% at ₹49,000 crore in Q1FY26: Crisil

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Rupee weakens against US dollar on Donald Trump's renewed tariff threat

Topics : RBI RBI repo rate monetary policy Lending Rates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchUAE Golden VisaBharat BandhTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon