Home / Finance / News / RBI's gold stock remains unchanged for the eighth consecutive week

RBI's gold stock remains unchanged for the eighth consecutive week

The stock had increased from 880.34 metric tonnes in the week ended March 20 to 880.52 metric tonnes in the week ended April 3. The physical stock of gold has remained unchanged since then

gold
| Image: Bloomberg
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 7:54 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Reserve Bank of India's gold stock remained unchanged for the eighth consecutive week at 880.52 metric tonnes as of the week ended May 29, according to the central bank's monthly bulletin.
 
The stock had increased from 880.34 metric tonnes in the week ended March 20 to 880.52 metric tonnes in the week ended April 3. The physical stock of gold has remained unchanged since then.
 
The latest data from the RBI showed that India's foreign exchange reserves stood at $671.63 billion in the week ended June 12. The gold reserves component of the total reserves stood at $103.82 billion.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IREDA, Godrej and others raise ₹4,165 crore through bond issuances

Rupee falls 15 paise to 94.48 against US dollar during early trade

Premium

Liquidity view fuels CRR hike possibility as RBI moves lift inflow outlook

RBI's M&A norms: HSBC India funds Waaree's ₹1,255 crore acquisition

RBI revamps Lead Bank Scheme, strengthens district credit planning

Topics :RBIGold Reserve Bank

First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story