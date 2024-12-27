Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / RBI allows PPI holders to make UPI payment using third-party apps

RBI allows PPI holders to make UPI payment using third-party apps

It has been decided to enable Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments from/to full-KYC prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) through third-party UPI applications

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
The RBI's decision is aimed at providing more flexibility to holders of PPIs such as gift cards, metro rail cards, and digital wallets. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank on Friday allowed prepaid payment instruments holders to make and receive UPI payments through third-party mobile applications.

It has been decided to enable Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments from/to full-KYC prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) through third-party UPI applications, the central bank said in circular.

"A PPI issuer shall enable holders of only its full-KYC PPIs to make UPI payments by linking its customer PPIs to its UPI handle. UPI transactions from PPI on the issuer's application shall be authenticated using the customer's existing PPI credentials," it said.

Such a transaction will, thus, be pre-approved before it reaches the UPI system.

A PPI issuer, in its capacity as a payment system providers, should not on-board customers of any bank or any other PPI issuer, the RBI said.

The RBI's decision is aimed at providing more flexibility to holders of PPIs such as gift cards, metro rail cards, and digital wallets, among others.

Also Read

UPI QR transactions jump 33% at retail stores this year: PayNearby

Premium

Number of UPI apps grows in 2024, yet top two command maximum market share

About 4 out of 10 individuals in rural, semi-urban India prefer UPI: Report

BharatPe launches 'Shield' to protect users from digital transaction frauds

RBI raises UPI Lite wallet limit to Rs 5,000; per transaction to Rs 1,000

Currently, UPI payments from/to a bank account can be carried out using the UPI application of that bank or of any third-party application provider.

However, UPI payments from/to a PPI can only be carried out using the mobile application provided by the PPI issuer.

UPI is an instant real-time payment system developed by National Payments Corporation of India to facilitate inter-bank transactions through mobile phones.

PPIs are instruments that facilitate purchase of goods and services, conduct of financial services, and enable remittance facilities against the value stored therein.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee settles at record low of 85.53, logs worst day in nearly 7 months

Rupee seen trading close to 85.80 per dollar by March end: BS Poll

Rupee hits record low of 85.395 on strong NDF dollar bids; RBI may step in

Rupee falls to new low of 85.27 as importers stock up dollar at month end

RBI sets up 8-member panel to develop framework for ethical use of AI

Topics :UPI transactionsRBIdigital payment

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story