The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said banks must dispose of immovable assets acquired against bad loans within seven years through a public auction conducted in accordance with the principles laid down under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act.
 
"A bank shall dispose of the specified non-financial asset (SNFA) within the maximum period of disposal as envisaged in the bank's policy, subject to a maximum period of seven years. A bank shall make all efforts to dispose of the SNFA at the earliest through a public auction. For the purpose of public auction, a bank shall adhere to the principles of auction enshrined in the SARFAESI Act, 2002," the central bank said in the amended directions.