Home / Finance / News / RBI asks CROs of banks to take pre-emptive measures to mitigate risks

RBI asks CROs of banks to take pre-emptive measures to mitigate risks

The Reserve Bank of India has asked chief compliance officers and Chief Risk Officers (CROs) to be proactive and take pre-emptive measures to mitigate risks.

Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 7:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Reserve Bank of India has asked chief compliance officers and Chief Risk Officers (CROs) to be proactive and take pre-emptive measures to mitigate risks.

Addressing a conference of heads of assurance functions (i.e., chief compliance officers, CROs and heads of internal audit) of all Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs),

RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao sought a forward-looking perspective of risks and initiate pre-emptive measures to mitigate risks.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He further exhorted the assurance functions to work in collaboration with each other and avoid silos within the banks to provide for a holistic assurance to stakeholders.

Speaking at the conference held on Wednesday, RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J outlined the central bank's supervisory expectations, and asserted that supervision is effective when supported by effective assurance functions.

Also Read

Who was M S Swaminathan? The father of India's green revolution

RBI deputy Guv asks banks to double down on recovery efforts, limit losses

Era of agri research has come to an end: IARI chief on Swaminathan's death

RBI open to consider securitisation in restricted classes: M. Rajeshwar Rao

MS Swaminathan, father of green revolution, cremated with state honours

Learnings from IBC suggest need for 'some course correction': RBI chief Das

UPI best payments system, RBI not averse to having rival of NPCI: Das

UK plans new framework to tackle small bank failures after SVB collapse

Indian crypto firms welcome US SEC approval for bitcoin ETF, draw hope

India's financial conditions improved significantly in Dec: CareEdge

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RBIChief risk officerIndian banking sector

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story