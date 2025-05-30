Home / Finance / News / Bank credit growth slows to 6.7% in first half of April, shows RBI data

Bank credit growth slows to 6.7% in first half of April, shows RBI data

Bank credit growth slowed to 6.7% in April, with faster growth in metals and textiles but slower in infrastructure and agriculture. RBI data highlights changes in services and personal loans credit

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
The RBI noted that the figures for April 2025 cover data from 41 selected scheduled commercial banks. | File Photo
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 10:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bank credit to the industrial sector grew at a slower rate of 6.7 per cent in the fortnight ending April 18, 2025, compared to 6.9 per cent during the same period last year, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.
 
Among key industries, the RBI data showed faster year-on-year credit growth in several sectors. These included basic metals and metal products, all engineering, vehicles, vehicle parts and transport equipment, textiles, and construction.
 
However, credit growth in the infrastructure sector slowed down during the same period.
 
Credit to agriculture and allied activities also recorded a significant drop in growth, falling to 9.2 per cent from 19.8 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year.

Overall non-food credit growth

On a broader scale, non-food bank credit increased by 11.2 per cent year-on-year as of April 18. This was a decline from 15.3 per cent growth in the same fortnight of 2024.
 
The RBI noted that the figures for April 2025 cover data from 41 selected scheduled commercial banks. These banks contribute roughly 95 per cent of the total non-food credit extended by all scheduled commercial banks.

Also Read

Banks' gold loan growth more than doubles in April on price surge

Bank credit growth slows down further to 10.3%, shows RBI data

Bank credit in India likely to grow at 12-13% in FY26: CRISIL Ratings

Banks may write off stressed loans worth Rs 1.5 trillion in FY26: Icra

Premium

The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana: Marking milestones within a decade

 
The RBI highlighted changes in credit to the services sector, which grew at a moderated rate of 11.2 per cent year-on-year, down from 19.5 per cent the previous year. This slowdown was mainly due to reduced credit growth to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).
 
Meanwhile, credit to the trade and computer software sectors remained strong.
 
In the personal loans segment, credit growth slowed to 14.5 per cent, compared to 17 per cent a year earlier. This decline was largely driven by slower growth in other personal loans, vehicle loans, and credit card outstanding balances.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

RBI's LRS review to align with wider economic, geopolitical conditions

Govt approves ₹81,735 crore additional tax devolution to states

Premium

RBI plans guidelines to curb mis-selling of financial products in FY26

Premium

Draft gold loan norms: Finance ministry proposes relief for 70% borrowers

Govt to buyback ₹25,000 crore in bonds via RBI auction on June 5

Topics :Bank creditRBIAgricultureServices sectorNBFCsPersonal loans

First Published: May 30 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story