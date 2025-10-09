India-UK fintech partnerships can set global benchmarks: RBI Governor

India-UK collaborations can drive global fintech innovation

“Looking ahead, the opportunities for collaboration and partnership are immense. These collaborations can deliver benefits beyond bilateral gains. They can set new benchmarks for inclusion, efficiency, and trust in digital finance globally,” Malhotra said.

He also called upon India’s fintech ecosystem to help shape a financial system that is inclusive, consumer-centric, trustworthy, efficient, truly global, and future-ready.

India’s digital public infrastructure sets the model

According to Malhotra, India's world-class digital public infrastructure — symbolised by systems such as UPI, Aadhaar, and DigiLocker — has not only enhanced efficiency and service delivery but also ensured that millions of Indians today enjoy easy access to a wide range of financial services.

UK fintech ecosystem offers valuable expertise

“The UK global fintech hub also has a well-established ecosystem with deep expertise in payments, regtech, suptech, and open finance. Its emphasis on robust governance has ensured that fintech growth has been both rapid and sustainable,” he said.