Home / Finance / News / India-UK fintech partnerships can set global benchmarks: RBI Governor

India-UK fintech partnerships can set global benchmarks: RBI Governor

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says collaboration between India and the UK can drive innovation, inclusion, and trust in digital finance beyond bilateral benefits

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI
Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra. (Photo: PTI)
Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 5:29 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.
A number of United Kingdom-based fintechs are entering the Indian market, integrating with India’s flagship real-time payments platform, UPI, to offer innovative cross-border payment solutions. Looking ahead, the opportunities for collaboration and partnership are immense, with the potential to deliver benefits beyond bilateral gains, said Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Thursday at the Global Fintech Fest 2025.
 
India-UK collaborations can drive global fintech innovation
 
“Looking ahead, the opportunities for collaboration and partnership are immense. These collaborations can deliver benefits beyond bilateral gains. They can set new benchmarks for inclusion, efficiency, and trust in digital finance globally,” Malhotra said.
 
He also called upon India’s fintech ecosystem to help shape a financial system that is inclusive, consumer-centric, trustworthy, efficient, truly global, and future-ready.
 
India’s digital public infrastructure sets the model
 
According to Malhotra, India’s world-class digital public infrastructure — symbolised by systems such as UPI, Aadhaar, and DigiLocker — has not only enhanced efficiency and service delivery but also ensured that millions of Indians today enjoy easy access to a wide range of financial services. 
 
UK fintech ecosystem offers valuable expertise
 
“The UK global fintech hub also has a well-established ecosystem with deep expertise in payments, regtech, suptech, and open finance. Its emphasis on robust governance has ensured that fintech growth has been both rapid and sustainable,” he said.
 
Both nations among top fintech ecosystems globally
 
Malhotra highlighted that both the United Kingdom and India rank among the top jurisdictions in terms of the number of fintech startups and the scale of investments flowing into the sector. “They are home to some of the most vibrant and dynamic fintechs globally,” he said.
 
“Fintech is indeed a transformative force shaping our economies in both India and the UK by democratising finance and empowering citizens and businesses,” Malhotra added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NBFC MUDRA aims to diversify funding base with first-ever bond sale

Mukesh Ambani tops Forbes India rich list with $105 billion fortune

RBI launches four UPI initiatives at Global Fintech Festival 2025

PFRDA to expand NPS coverage to include agri sector and gig workers

RBI Governor warns of rising digital frauds, urges fintechs to build trust

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBI GovernorUPI transactionsFintech sector

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story