Home / Finance / News / Reserve Bank of India subsumes over 9K norms into 244 master directions

Reserve Bank of India subsumes over 9K norms into 244 master directions

Move aims to ease compliance burden for regulated entities

S C Murmu
premium
Following the exercise, RBI Deputy Governor S C Murmu said banks can check the directions which are not applicable to them anymore.
Manojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 11:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has consolidated the norms for the entities it regulates into 244 master directions with a view to making following the central bank’s instructions and guidelines easy — a move that will reduce the compliance burden for organisations in the financial sector. 
The exercise involved consolidating more than 9,000 existing circular/ guidelines issued by Department of Regulations into 244 function-wise master directions specific to each category of regulated entities. 
Nearly 9,500 circulars are being repealed or withdrawn. 
Instructions of the National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development (Nabard) to regional rural banks, state cooperative banks, and central cooperative banks were also consolidated in consultation with Nabard. 
“It was a one-time exercise and a massive cleanup,” said RBI Deputy Governor S C Murmu while addressing the media. “Regulation per se has not been changed,” he added.  
There are 11 types of entities that are regulated by the RBI. They include commercial banks, small finance banks, payments banks, local area banks, regional rural banks, urban cooperative banks, rural cooperative banks, and non-banking financial companies.   
Murmu credited Governor Sanjay Malhotra with the job because he (Malhotra) was keen to do this within a tight deadline. The process started in June with a team of 37 officers formed to carry out the task. 
The oldest circular that was repealed had been issued on April 22, 1944. It was on advances against government securities. 
“While an increase in the number of regulatory guidelines is a natural process, as the financial system evolves, this increase was further driven by an expanding regulatory perimeter, distinguished supervisory and regulatory jurisdiction over certain regulated entities and non-repeal of some of the earlier instructions when new ones were issued,” Murmu said. 
“Being mindful of the compliance burden of the regulated entities, the RBI has continuously endeavoured to optimise its regulatory framework. Against this backdrop, it recently undertook a fundamental reorganisation of regulatory instruction administered by Department of Regulations, marking a paradigm shift in our regulatory communication,” he said. 
Following the exercise, Murmu said, banks can check the directions which are not applicable to them anymore. 
“This consolidation exercise is a milestone and is one more step in our commitment to stakeholders, which is expected to significantly improve the accessibility of regulatory instruction for the regulated entities and is a major step in achieving the objective of ease of doing business,” Murmu added.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Microfinance portfolio drops 17% in Q2; 5 million borrowers exit credit

State capital outlay to rise 4-6% but stays below long-term average: Crisil

SMFG accelerates India expansion by boosting lending, $5 bn buying blitz

Premium

Non-banks served 45% of commercial sector's funding till October

Premium

CBDT to nudge 25K high-risk taxpayers to disclose foreign assets

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBI PolicyNABARDBanking system

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story