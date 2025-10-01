Home / Finance / News / RBI examining digital phone locking as loan recovery tool, says governor

RBI examining digital phone locking as loan recovery tool, says governor

In September 2025, it was reported that the RBI is considering allowing lenders to use "device-locking technology" (DLT), by which they can lock the borrowers' smartphone in the case of a default

bank loan, banks
There is an increase in credit demand from customers, who are mostly from the low-income category, for whom traditional collateral or credit checks are not available. (Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty)
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 9:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said that digital locking of a phone is under examination for missing repaying loan instalments, Governor Sanjay Malhotra said during the post monetary policy press meet.
 
Responding to a question on locking of phones for default in repayment of loans, Malhotra said that currently phones cannot be locked on missing repaying loan instalments such as in cases of housing, auto or other loans. However, there are discussions going on and it is under examination.
 
“The issue of digital locking is under examination. As the Governor had pointed out, there are pros and cons on both sides in terms of balancing the customer rights and requirements, data privacy and also the creditors’ requirements. So, we are examining the issue, we will evaluate the pros and cons and then take a view at a later point in time,” Deputy Governor Rajeshwar Rao added.
 
In September 2025, it was reported that the RBI is considering allowing lenders to use “device-locking technology” (DLT), by which they can lock the borrowers’ smartphone in the case of a default.
 
There is an increase in credit demand from customers, who are mostly from the low-income category, for whom traditional collateral or credit checks are not available. For such categories, there is a rise in smartphone financing. Allowing banks and non-banking financial companies to lock mobile phones can enable them to manage risk and get repayment without costly repossession. Remote locking acts as a digital collateral substitute, and is also expected to instil financial discipline among borrowers.
 
In this case, the borrowers’ personal data becomes de facto collateral. If their smartphones are locked, they could lose personal data because they are not only denied the use of the phone but the data stored in the device such as contacts, work-related apps, children’s education material, among others.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI to issue draft framework easing ECB norms, widens eligibility scope

FIU issues notices to 25 offshore crypto platforms for PMLA non-compliance

Higher-rated banks to pay less premium under RBI's proposed model

Govt bond yields soften as RBI signals scope for further rate cuts

No proposal to levy charges on UPI transactions, says RBI governor

Topics :Finance NewsRBI PolicyLoan repaymentfinance

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story