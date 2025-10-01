FM proposes 'Pension Sakhis' to drive NPS growth, launches new scheme

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday suggested that the Department of Financial Services (DFS) and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) explore the possibility of training women as “Pension Sakhis”.

“Can we train women as ‘Pension Sakhis’ and incentivise them for sustained increase in enrolment, much like ‘Bima Sakhis’ of LIC,” Sitharaman said at the NPS Diwas Conference on Inclusive Pensions, Innovative Solutions: Strengthening Retirement Security in India, organised by PFRDA in New Delhi.

The event was attended by DFS Secretary M Nagaraju, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, and PFRDA Chairperson Sivasubramanian Ramann, along with other senior officials.

The Finance Minister stressed that coordination across India’s pension ecosystem is equally important. “In the Budget 2025–26, it was announced that a forum for regulatory coordination and development of pension products will be set up,” she said. Accordingly, in August 2025, the government established the Forum for Regulatory Coordination and Development of Pension Products, bringing together PFRDA, EPFO, IRDAI, SEBI and relevant ministries. “The main aim of the forum is to develop a common regulatory and supervisory framework, harmonise investment standards across pension products, strengthen consumer protection and grievance redressal, and ensure robust systemic risk management of assets under management,” Sitharaman added.

ALSO READ: UPI transaction down 2% in Sept; IMPS, FASTag, AePS also record decline Highlighting the performance of the National Pension System (NPS), she said schemes have generated attractive returns. “The average annual returns since inception of the equity scheme of NPS have been over 13 per cent, and around 9 per cent for both the corporate debt and government securities schemes,” she noted. She added that NPS has transformed retirement planning in India. Initially available only to government employees in 2004, it has since been extended to the private sector and all citizens. “NPS is one of the lowest-cost pension fund management schemes in the world. Lower costs mean more money stays invested and grows,” she said.

Effective from 1 October 2025, the Multiple Scheme Framework (MSF) has been introduced. Non-government NPS subscribers will now be able to allocate up to 100 per cent of their funds in equities. “Each scheme will have moderate and high-risk variants, with equity exposure permitted up to 100 per cent compared to the current 75 per cent in high-risk options,” Sitharaman said. She added that investors will be able to choose the new schemes under MSF without being required to invest in the “common schemes” — the older options of various pension funds. “Non-government subscribers can also opt for multiple schemes across different central recordkeeping agencies (CRAs) under a single Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN). This will cater to different investor preferences, giving them greater flexibility,” she explained.