UPI transaction down 2% in Sept; IMPS, FASTag, AePS also record decline

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions dipped by 2 per cent in September to 19.63 billion from 20.01 billion in August.

However, in terms of value, transactions were marginally higher by 0.2 per cent at Rs 24.9 trillion during the month, compared to Rs 24.85 trillion in August. In July, volumes were recorded at 19.47 billion, while the value stood at Rs 25.08 trillion. On an annual basis, UPI transactions rose by 31 per cent in volume and 21 per cent in value against September 2024.

“This sustained momentum in yearly growth highlights not only UPI’s deepening penetration across urban and rural India but also the increasing reliance of consumers and businesses on fast, secure, and low-cost digital payments,” said Ramakrishnan Ramamurthy, Chief Delivery and Operations Officer – India, Worldline.

During the month under review, daily transactions increased to 654 million in September from 645 million in August. In value terms, this rose to Rs 82,991 crore compared to Rs 80,177 crore in August. “Looking ahead, recent enhancements—such as higher transaction limits and the introduction of credit lines on UPI—are set to expand its reach into high-value payments and credit-driven use cases. These innovations are expected to further consolidate UPI’s dominance in the digital payments landscape and accelerate India’s shift towards a less-cash, tech-enabled financial future,” added Ramamurthy. Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) volumes for the month were down 17 per cent to 394 million from 477 million in August. In terms of value, IMPS declined marginally by 0.3 per cent to Rs 5.97 trillion in September against Rs 5.98 trillion in August. In July, IMPS recorded 488 million transactions worth Rs 6.31 trillion. Daily transactions fell to 13.15 million from 15.50 million. In value terms, daily transactions were up 0.3 per cent to Rs 19,895 crore.